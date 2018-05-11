Jump to navigation
Episode 4 – Pork and Kawakawa Burger, Arani Kawakawa Drink
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 kg Pork mince
- 1 tbsp Kawakawa
- 2 grated courgette
- 2 apples grated
- 4 tbsp apple juice
- 1 tsp salt
- Burger buns
- Slaw
- 1/2 red cabbage sliced thinly
- 1/2 green cabbage sliced thinly
- 2 carrots julienne or grated
- 2 apples grated
- 1tbsp lemon juice
Mayo
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 tsp dijon mustard
- 1 1/4 rice bran oil
- 3tsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp white pepper
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2tbsp apple juice from grated apple above
METHOD
- Mix burger ingredients together, make into thin patties. gently cook on both sides for 4 min per side.
- Cut the slaw ingredients using a food processor and then combine
- Mix the apple with the lemon juice first before adding to the slaw - this will stop it going brown.
Mayo
- In a food processor, process the egg, egg yolk and dijon mustard for about 10 secs until combined
- With the processor running, very slowly add the oil to the eggs in the thinnest stream you can manage.
- Keep the thin stream until at least half the oil is used - then you can add the oil a little more quickly
- Add the lemon juice, apple juice, salt & pepper and process to mix
- Combine mayo and slaw to a creamy consistency
ARANI KAWAKAWA DRINK