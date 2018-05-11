TV show sub navigation

Episode 4 – Pork and Kawakawa Burger, Arani Kawakawa Drink

Pork and Kawakawa Burger presented on a plate

Equipment

  • Food Processor
  • Grill

Ingredients

  • 1 kg Pork mince
  • 1 tbsp Kawakawa
  • 2 grated courgette
  • 2 apples grated
  • 4 tbsp apple juice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Burger buns
  • Slaw
  • 1/2 red cabbage sliced thinly
  • 1/2 green cabbage sliced thinly
  • 2 carrots julienne or grated
  • 2 apples grated
  • 1tbsp lemon juice

Mayo

  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 tsp dijon mustard
  • 1 1/4 rice bran oil
  • 3tsp lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp white pepper
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2tbsp apple juice from grated apple above

METHOD

  1. Mix burger ingredients together, make into thin patties. gently cook on both sides for 4 min per side.
  2. Cut the slaw ingredients using a food processor and then combine
  3. Mix the apple with the lemon juice first before adding to the slaw - this will stop it going brown.

Mayo

  1. In a food processor, process the egg, egg yolk and dijon mustard for about 10 secs until combined
  2. With the processor running, very slowly add the oil to the eggs in the thinnest stream you can manage.
  3. Keep the thin stream until at least half the oil is used - then you can add the oil a little more quickly
  4. Add the lemon juice, apple juice, salt & pepper and process to mix
  5. Combine mayo and slaw to a creamy consistency

ARANI KAWAKAWA DRINK

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs