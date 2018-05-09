Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Episode 3 – Horopito Chicken Skewers, Milo Smoothie
INGREDIENTS
- 2kg chicken thigh, boneless, skinless
- 30 bamboo skewers, soaked in water
Peanut sauce
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1.5 cups coconut milk
- 1 tbsp horopito piri piri
- 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 4 tbsp chopped peanut
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup water
- 1.5 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp horopito
Rice
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- 4 cups water
- 1/4 salt
Garnish
- Coriander - chopped
- Peanut - chopped
- Cut chicken thighs into strips (approx. 1.5cm think)
- Put chicken onto skewers (approx 3 strips chicken per skewer)
Peanut sauce
- Put all ingredients into a pot over low heat.
- Whisk the sauce until it is well combined and starts to bubble. Turn off heat and serve.
- Put all ingredients into a rice cooker or microwave proof container rice.
- Cook in microwave for 8-10 mins
MILO SMOOTHIE