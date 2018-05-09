TV show sub navigation

Episode 3 – Horopito Chicken Skewers, Milo Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

  • 2kg chicken thigh, boneless, skinless
  • 30 bamboo skewers, soaked in water


Peanut sauce

  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1.5 cups coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp horopito piri piri
  • 4 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 4 tbsp chopped peanut
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1.5 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp horopito


Rice

  • 2 cups jasmine rice
  • 4 cups water
  • 1/4 salt


Garnish

  • Coriander - chopped
  • Peanut - chopped
  1. Cut chicken thighs into strips (approx. 1.5cm think)
  2. Put chicken onto skewers (approx 3 strips chicken per skewer)

Peanut sauce

  1. Put all ingredients into a pot over low heat.
  2. Whisk the sauce until it is well combined and starts to bubble. Turn off heat and serve.
  3. Put all ingredients into a rice cooker or microwave proof container rice.
  4. Cook in microwave for 8-10 mins

MILO SMOOTHIE

