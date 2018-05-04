TV show sub navigation

Episode 2 – Fried Bread, Smoked Fish Burgers, & Mango Manuka Tea

Smoked Fish and Fried Bread presented on a plate

PREPARATION

  • 1 x Smoker
  • 1 x Gas Burner
  • 1 x deep fryer for bread
  • Requires an adult to light gas burner and supervise smoker.
  • Requires an adult to supervise frying of the bread and hot oil.

  • Kawakawa Jelly
  • Kamokamo Pickle
  • Horopito & Lemon Sauce

INGREDIENTS

SMOKER

  • Manuka Chips

FISH RUB

  • Brown Sugar
  • Salt
  • 8 x Big or 12 x Small Fish Fillets (Kahawai)
  • 8 or 12 x Silverbeet / Taro Leaf (depends on fillet numbers)
  • 1 x Fancy Lettuce
  • Manaaki Sauces x3

FRIED BREAD

  • Flour
  • Water
  • Sugar
  • Baking Powder
  • Oil
  • Butter

METHOD

Smoked Fish (25min)

  • Rub Brown Sugar and Salt into the Fish Fillets
  • Lay Fish Fillets on Leaves ready for smoker.
  • Prepare Smoker
  • Lay Manuka Chips
  1. Put Prepared Fish & Leave combo in smoker.
  2. Light and leave to smoke for 20minutes.

Fried Bread (25min)

  • Easy Fried Bread recipe
  • 6 cups of flour
  • 6 tsp of Baking Powder
  • 1/2cup of Sugar
  1. Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl then add warm water, and make into dough
  2. Roll out dough
  3. Cut into 12 pieces
  4. Prepare Deep Frying Pan with enough oil to cover bread.
  5. Place bread pieces into oil.
  6. Cook for 5min, turning once.
  7. Remove from oil and lay on paper towel to soak up excess oil.

Serve (immediately)

  1. Once cooled, cut in half.
  2. Add your choice of Manaaki sauces to both sides.
  3. Lay fancy lettuce.
  4. Lay smoked fish, straight from the smoker and serve.

MANGO MANUKA TEA

