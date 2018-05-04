Episode 2 – Fried Bread, Smoked Fish Burgers, & Mango Manuka Tea

PREPARATION
- 1 x Smoker
- 1 x Gas Burner
- 1 x deep fryer for bread
- Requires an adult to light gas burner and supervise smoker.
- Requires an adult to supervise frying of the bread and hot oil.
3 x Dressings available from www.tastemanaaki.com
- Kawakawa Jelly
- Kamokamo Pickle
- Horopito & Lemon Sauce
INGREDIENTS
SMOKER
FISH RUB
- Brown Sugar
- Salt
- 8 x Big or 12 x Small Fish Fillets (Kahawai)
- 8 or 12 x Silverbeet / Taro Leaf (depends on fillet numbers)
- 1 x Fancy Lettuce
- Manaaki Sauces x3
FRIED BREAD
- Flour
- Water
- Sugar
- Baking Powder
- Oil
- Butter
METHOD
Smoked Fish (25min)
- Rub Brown Sugar and Salt into the Fish Fillets
- Lay Fish Fillets on Leaves ready for smoker.
- Prepare Smoker
- Lay Manuka Chips
- Put Prepared Fish & Leave combo in smoker.
- Light and leave to smoke for 20minutes.
Fried Bread (25min)
- Easy Fried Bread recipe
- 6 cups of flour
- 6 tsp of Baking Powder
- 1/2cup of Sugar
- Add all dry ingredients into a large bowl then add warm water, and make into dough
- Roll out dough
- Cut into 12 pieces
- Prepare Deep Frying Pan with enough oil to cover bread.
- Place bread pieces into oil.
- Cook for 5min, turning once.
- Remove from oil and lay on paper towel to soak up excess oil.
Serve (immediately)
- Once cooled, cut in half.
- Add your choice of Manaaki sauces to both sides.
- Lay fancy lettuce.
- Lay smoked fish, straight from the smoker and serve.
MANGO MANUKA TEA