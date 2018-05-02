Episode 1 - Aotearoa Nachos, Kiwifruit & Pineapple Smoothie

Ingredients;
- 2 kg Mince
- one onion finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 2 carrot grated
- 2 corgette grated
- 2 can tomato based pasta sauce
- 2 can chill beans (mild)
- 1 cup beef stock
- 500g cheese for topping
- 5 bags kumara chips
- 500g container of sour cream
- Guacamole
- 6 avocados
- 45g watercress
- 15g coriander
- juice of 1 1/2 lemons
- 1/2 tsp salt and pepper
- 3 tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce
Method:
- Put onions and garlic in a pan with a little oil, sweat them off for 3-4 minutes.
- Add mince, carrot, courgette, pasta sauce, beans and beef stock.
- Cook in uncovered pan for approx 20mins or until the liquid has reduced away.
Guacamole
- Place avocado, watercress and coriander in a bowl and blend together until smooth using a stick blender.
- Mix through the lemon, sweet chilli and salt & pepper.
Kumara Chips
- Put kūmara chips around the edge of the plate, then place a spoonful of mince in the centre, sprinkle with cheese, and microwave for 30 sec
- Top with a spoonful of guacamole and sour cream
Equipment
- Electric fry pan or pan on gas hob
- Microwave
- Stick Blender
