Episode 1 - Aotearoa Nachos, Kiwifruit & Pineapple Smoothie

Aotearoa Nachos presented on a plate

Ingredients;

  • 2 kg Mince
  • one onion finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 2 carrot grated
  • 2 corgette grated
  • 2 can tomato based pasta sauce
  • 2 can chill beans (mild)
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 500g cheese for topping
  • 5 bags kumara chips
  • 500g container of sour cream
  • Guacamole
  • 6 avocados
  • 45g watercress
  • 15g coriander
  • juice of 1 1/2 lemons
  • 1/2 tsp salt and pepper
  • 3 tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce

Method:

  • Put onions and garlic in a pan with a little oil, sweat them off for 3-4 minutes.
  • Add mince, carrot, courgette, pasta sauce, beans and beef stock.
  • Cook in uncovered pan for approx 20mins or until the liquid has reduced away.


Guacamole

  • Place avocado, watercress and coriander in a bowl and blend together until smooth using a stick blender.
  • Mix through the lemon, sweet chilli and salt & pepper.


Kumara Chips

  • Put kūmara chips around the edge of the plate, then place a spoonful of mince in the centre, sprinkle with cheese, and microwave for 30 sec
  • Top with a spoonful of guacamole and sour cream


Equipment

  • Electric fry pan or pan on gas hob
  • Microwave
  • Stick Blender

Kiwifruit & Pineapple Smoothie

