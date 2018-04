Kid's Kai Kart

A series that travels to create, make and share in kaitahi with their whānau and friends. With simple recipes, each episode brings in 4 different tamariki to join the kai kart team and help make something delicious to share. Whether it's at a kura, a festival or a marae kaupapa, this show is about teaching tamariki to be involved, work together and taste in the result! Premieres, Wednesday 02 May, 7.50am.