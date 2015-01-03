Kia Mau!
A fun sing along, instructional, Māori Performing Arts series. Season 2 has all the fun of the first season and so much more! Featuring 14 waiata and haka, while teaching fundamental lessons surrounding Kapa Haka in 100% Te Reo Māori.
