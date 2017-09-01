Kawekōrero
A dynamic news programme driven by the latest content evolving from social media and the world.
We go inside the newsroom as the reporters dissect and discuss the day's news and events.
On Kawe Kōrero Reporters we talk to candidates in Te Tai Tonga electorate. Incumbent Labour MP Rino Tirikatene, Greens Party candidate Metiria Turei and Māori Party candidate Mei Reedy-Taare.
Fashion Designer Kharl Wirepa showcases his collection in the renowned fashion magazine Vogue. Rotorua Māori Fashion Designer Adrienne Whitewood and her models, the Tyson sisters, hit the NZ Fashion Week catwalk. Lilia Tarawa talks about her book Gloriavale – My life in a Religious Cult. Political Reporter Heta Gardiner reveals the Māori Party list.
On Kawe Kōrero Reporters tonight we talk about the latest Māori Television polls starting with the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate, the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate and finally Te Tai Tonga electorate.
Tonight we round up the news of the day. We cross to ABC News Anchor Art Rascon following Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas, America. Our Sports Expert Jamie Wall wraps up the major sports over the weekend. To conclude, we round up what is trending online.
Tonight Māori Television's poll reveals Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is the preferred Prime Minister with Māori voters, we cross to Elections Aotearoa Co-Host Heta Gardiner. Te Tai Hauāuru candidates from the Greens Party Jack McDonald and Māori Party Howie Tāmati joins us with incumbent Labour Party MP, for Te Tai Hauāuru Adrian Rurawhe to debate about current election issues.
Election Aotearoa kicks off the at Manukau Institution of Technology for the Leaders Debate. Heta Gardiner, Political Reporter, has more. Sleep Standing Moetū is the latest book written by Witi Ihimaera honouring the Battle of Ōrākau, we cross to AUT Te Reo Māori lecturer Hēmi Kelly who translated the book into Te Reo Māori.
Kawe Kōrero Reporters cross to Mānia Clarke at Tūrangawaewae for day one at the 11th Coronation of King Tuheitia. The Labour MP for Hauraki-Waikato joins us. Our Te Kāea Reporters round up news and what's hot on social media.
We cross to Political reporter Heta Gardiner to get the latest update from parliament. Mana Party leader Hone Harawira and Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis joins us on how they will secure the Te Tai Tokerau seat.