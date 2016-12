Series 2 repeats, Wednesdays, 9.30pm (R).

Karanga: The First Voice is a documentary series that explores Karanga - the unique artform practised by Māori women. Welcoming this season six new Kaikaranga, Rovina Maniapoto, Ngahuia Dixon, Aroha Yates Smith, Te Hinu Tohu, Mera Penehira, Rhonda Tibble Baker Reid.

