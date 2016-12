Repeats, Sundays, 12.30pm (R).

This series takes you into the hearts, minds and homes of some of the most dedicated whānau in kapa haka. Filmed against the background of tension and desire leading up to the 2016 regional competitions, each story reveals the strengths and weaknesses that are part and parcel of being a die-hard kapa haka whānau.

On Demand video available globally.