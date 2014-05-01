Series 1 repeats, Saturdays, 3.30pm (R).

Māori performing arts come to life in THE KAPA, an exciting new series that combines the raw talent of kapa haka fanatics with the crème de la crème of haka mentors.

THE KAPA contestants, who include high school students, best friends, brothers and even a young couple, receive mentoring from some of the country’s top kapa haka performers including Puka Moeau, Dan Vaka, Rob Ruha, Tuirina Wehi, Tiria Te Kurapa and Kahurangi Maxwell.



Congratulations to Te Mata Tūkawa - Winners of The Kapa.



