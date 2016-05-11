 Kairākau | Māori Television

Kairākau

The KAIRĀKAU series is a creative depiction of the lives of tupuna who lived on the land we call Aotearoa.

Elements of historic events and oral traditions have been drawn upon and re-sequenced to create each episode. The aim of this series is to keep the stories and traditions of our past alive.

Ancient Heroes of yesteryear re-discovered, re-examined and re-imagined.

This brand new action drama series takes the audience inside the world of historic Māori warriors as they each battle for life and death. Tonight: Part two of Te o Tane.

Kairākau, Series 1 Episode 8

This brand new action drama series takes the audience inside the world of historic Māori warriors as they each battle for life and death. Tonight part two of Te-o-Tane 's journey.

Kairākau, Series 1 Episode 7

Kairākau is a series that ultimately examines our identity through the spirit of Tūmatauenga. Tonight follows Ngāti Kahungunu warrior Te-o-Tane, as he overcomes betrayal.

