Currently not on air.

Repeats, Saturdays, 8.30pm (R).

The KAIRĀKAU series is a creative depiction of the lives of tupuna who lived on the land we call Aotearoa.

Elements of historic events and oral traditions have been drawn upon and re-sequenced to create each episode. The aim of this series is to keep the stories and traditions of our past alive.

Ancient Heroes of yesteryear re-discovered, re-examined and re-imagined.

On Demand video available to viewers globally.