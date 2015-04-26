 Kai Time on the Road | Māori Television

Series 10 repeats, Saturdays, 9.30am (R).

Rewi Spraggon – chef, artist, musician and broadcaster has taken over the reins of the long-running series and heads out on a culinary journey around New Zealand and beyond. A trained chef, Rewi is no stranger to television having previously presented Maara Kai on Māori Television. During his career he cooked his way around the world and picked up a few awards along the way, including the World Indigenous BBQ Champion in 2005. For more recipes and information on Kai Time on the Road.

Latest season On Demand video available globally.

Latest episode

Tonight we take you back to some of the highlights from this season. From North to South and East to West reminiscing about the fantastic journey we've had around the country. (FINAL)

