Rewi Spraggon – chef, artist, musician and broadcaster has taken over the reins of the long-running series and heads out on a culinary journey around New Zealand and beyond. A trained chef, Rewi is no stranger to television having previously presented Maara Kai on Māori Television. During his career he cooked his way around the world and picked up a few awards along the way, including the World Indigenous BBQ Champion in 2005. For more recipes and information on Kai Time on the Road.

