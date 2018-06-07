Whitebait omelette (Whitebait in two tasty ways)

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOKING TIME: 8 minutes

WINE MATCH: Kakariki Estate Chardonnay 2013

INGREDIENTS:

½ kg whitebait

1 egg

1 egg yolk

Salt & pepper Butter/Oil mix – about a teaspoon of each to cook the fritters in. Add more when needed between cooking fritter batches.

RECIPE:

1. Whisk egg and yolk together.

2. Add whitebait.

3. Heat some of the butter/oil mix in the pan and cook in spoonfuls, adding more butter/oil mix between batches as required.

4. Serve with fresh white bread and olive oil or lashings of butter.