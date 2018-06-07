Whitebait omelette (Whitebait in two tasty ways)

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 minutes
WINE MATCH: Kakariki Estate Chardonnay 2013
1. Whisk egg and yolk together.
2. Add whitebait.
3. Heat some of the butter/oil mix in the pan and cook in spoonfuls, adding more butter/oil mix between batches as required.
4. Serve with fresh white bread and olive oil or lashings of butter.