Whitebait omelette (Whitebait in two tasty ways) on display

SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 minutes
WINE MATCH: Kakariki Estate Chardonnay 2013

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ kg whitebait
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • Salt & pepper Butter/Oil mix – about a teaspoon of each to cook the fritters in. Add more when needed between cooking fritter batches.

RECIPE:

1. Whisk egg and yolk together.

2. Add whitebait.

3. Heat some of the butter/oil mix in the pan and cook in spoonfuls, adding more butter/oil mix between batches as required.

4. Serve with fresh white bread and olive oil or lashings of butter.

