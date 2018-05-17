Twice - Cooked Tītī; Kūmara and Pūhā

SERVES 3 - 4

PREP TIME: 20mins

COOKING TIME: 3hours.

WINE MATCH: Award Winning Lovelock Sauvignon Blanc

INGREDIENTS:

2-3 tītī / mutton birds

2 bay leaves (optional)

Bunch of Pūhā

1 large kūmara / 3 small, peeled

Milk

Extra virgin olive oil



RECIPE:

1. Bring a large pot of water to the boil containing the tītī and bay leaves.

2. Then simmer very gently for an hour.

3. Turn off the heat and leave the titi in the pot with the lid on for another hour.

4. Remove from pot, wait until cool enough to dry with paper towels.

5. Place birds onto baking paper on an oven tray, skin side up and roast under a pre-heated grill at 200?C for 10-15mins (longer if you wish). This crisps the skin and gets rid of more oil.

6. Remove from oven and break titi into segments removing any fatty deposits and the skin if you find it too rich.

7. Boil kūmara with 1 tsp salt

8. Season with salt & pepper.

'EVERYTHING JUICE'