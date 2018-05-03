Twice Cooked Pork Belly with Asian Flavours, Puha & Roast Tomatoes

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
1kg pork belly
Red chilli whole, torn
Ginger - good nob
Soy sauce splash
Garlic 3-4 cloves smashed
Star anise x 6 Palm sugar x 2 small cakes
Orange peel
Bonito flakes spoonful
White wine - 1 cup
Fennel seeds, good handful
Sea salt
Puha x 2 bunches
6-8 vine tomatoes
1. Place pork into a pot and cover with cold water just enough to immerse it.
2. Toss everything into pot except fennel seeds.
3. Once it boils, turn down to a very gentle simmer for 1½ -2hrs until cooked through.
4. Take out of pot, when cooled dry well with paper towels, score and sprinkle liberally with sea salt and fennel seeds.
5. Place in hot oven grill 230-240C and keep an eye on it. Once cooked leave to rest.
6. Serve with puha cooked in either bone broth/diluted Asian flavour stock and slow roasted tomatoes (roasted on rock salt with splash of balsamic and seasoning for 20 minutes at 150 degrees).