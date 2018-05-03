Twice Cooked Pork Belly with Asian Flavours, Puha & Roast Tomatoes

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 1 hour

COOKING TIME: 1.5 hours

INGREDIENTS:

1kg pork belly

Red chilli whole, torn

Ginger - good nob

Soy sauce splash

Garlic 3-4 cloves smashed

Star anise x 6 Palm sugar x 2 small cakes

Orange peel

Bonito flakes spoonful

White wine - 1 cup

Fennel seeds, good handful

Sea salt

Puha x 2 bunches

6-8 vine tomatoes

METHOD:

1. Place pork into a pot and cover with cold water just enough to immerse it.

2. Toss everything into pot except fennel seeds.

3. Once it boils, turn down to a very gentle simmer for 1½ -2hrs until cooked through.

4. Take out of pot, when cooled dry well with paper towels, score and sprinkle liberally with sea salt and fennel seeds.

5. Place in hot oven grill 230-240C and keep an eye on it. Once cooked leave to rest.

6. Serve with puha cooked in either bone broth/diluted Asian flavour stock and slow roasted tomatoes (roasted on rock salt with splash of balsamic and seasoning for 20 minutes at 150 degrees).