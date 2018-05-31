TV show sub navigation

Tumeric, Ginger & Kawakawa tea

Tumeric, Ginger & Kawakawa tea on display

SERVES 1 pot

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOKING TIME: 5 minutes to steep

INGREDIENTS:

  • 100g turmeric
  • 100g ginger
  • A few Kawakawa leaves

RECIPE:

1. Boil the kettle.

2. Meanwhile wash some kawakawa leaves, and roughly cut.

3. Thinly slice peeled ginger and turmeric, put into the teapot and pour over boiling water.

4. Leave 5 minutes to steep, then drink.

5. Keep topping up with boiling water.

