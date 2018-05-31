Tumeric, Ginger & Kawakawa tea

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 1 pot
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOKING TIME: 5 minutes to steep
1. Boil the kettle.
2. Meanwhile wash some kawakawa leaves, and roughly cut.
3. Thinly slice peeled ginger and turmeric, put into the teapot and pour over boiling water.
4. Leave 5 minutes to steep, then drink.
5. Keep topping up with boiling water.