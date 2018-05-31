Tina Nicoise

TV show sub navigation

RECIPE TITLE: TUNA NISCOISE
SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4x free range eggs
  • 200g Tuna in four pieces
  • 8x baby potatoes (cooked)
  • 1x tablespoon rinsed salted capers
  • 8x heirloom tomatoes different colours cut in halves
  • 100 gm green beans blanched
  • 12x pitted Kalamata olives
  • Lemon juice
  • Extra virgin olive oil

 

RECIPE:

1. Boil the eggs in salted water for 6 minutes for a soft yolk and just set white.

2. Peel and cut in half.

3. Grill the tuna in a little oil until golden and seared but still medium rare.

4. Arrange all salad ingredients on a platter, put tuna and eggs on, dress with lemon juice, olive oil and lemon wedges.

