Tina Nicoise

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
RECIPE TITLE: TUNA NISCOISE
SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 minutes
1. Boil the eggs in salted water for 6 minutes for a soft yolk and just set white.
2. Peel and cut in half.
3. Grill the tuna in a little oil until golden and seared but still medium rare.
4. Arrange all salad ingredients on a platter, put tuna and eggs on, dress with lemon juice, olive oil and lemon wedges.