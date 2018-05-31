Tina Nicoise

RECIPE TITLE: TUNA NISCOISE

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOKING TIME: 8 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4x free range eggs

200g Tuna in four pieces

8x baby potatoes (cooked)

1x tablespoon rinsed salted capers

8x heirloom tomatoes different colours cut in halves

100 gm green beans blanched

12x pitted Kalamata olives

Lemon juice

Extra virgin olive oil

RECIPE:

1. Boil the eggs in salted water for 6 minutes for a soft yolk and just set white.

2. Peel and cut in half.

3. Grill the tuna in a little oil until golden and seared but still medium rare.

4. Arrange all salad ingredients on a platter, put tuna and eggs on, dress with lemon juice, olive oil and lemon wedges.