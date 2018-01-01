TV show sub navigation

Steamed Terakihi with Watercress, Fennel Bulb, Sweet Tomatoes, New Season Potatoes & Baby Spinach

SERVES 2
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 – 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 fillets of terakihi
1 small bunch watercress
4 baby fennel bulbs
1 punnet of multicoloured cherry tomatoes
100 gm baby spinach 8 each new potatoes
1 lemon Salt, pepper, extra virgin olive oil.

METHOD:

1. Put new potatoes on to boil in salted water.

2. In a steamer basket place fish fillets and veg all around them. Season, put lid on and put on to steam - check the tarakihi is cooked after 6 minutes – depends on the thickness of the fillets.

3. Drain new potatoes once cooked. Put everything on a serving platter, drizzle with olive oil and squeeze over some lemon juice.

