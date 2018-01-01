Steamed Terakihi with Watercress, Fennel Bulb, Sweet Tomatoes, New Season Potatoes & Baby Spinach

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
2 fillets of terakihi
1 small bunch watercress
4 baby fennel bulbs
1 punnet of multicoloured cherry tomatoes
100 gm baby spinach 8 each new potatoes
1 lemon Salt, pepper, extra virgin olive oil.
1. Put new potatoes on to boil in salted water.
2. In a steamer basket place fish fillets and veg all around them. Season, put lid on and put on to steam - check the tarakihi is cooked after 6 minutes – depends on the thickness of the fillets.
3. Drain new potatoes once cooked. Put everything on a serving platter, drizzle with olive oil and squeeze over some lemon juice.