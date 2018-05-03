Smoked Mullet with Potato Bread, Pickled Tomatoes and Watercress

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 20 minutes

COOKING TIME: 10 – 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Mullet fish – 1 whole fish

Open fish through the gut and flatten. Make a curing mix with 1 tablespoon of sea salt and 1 table spoon of brown sugar, sprinkle all over the mullet and leave to cure for a couple of hours uncovered in the fridge.

Prepare the smoker and put a handful of wood chips over where the flame will be. Place mullet in smoker and shut lid tightly. Smoke over a high heat until mullet is just cooked – check after 10 minutes.

Pickled Tomatoes:

500g baby Roma tomatoes, halved

¼ cup (60mL) red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon paprika Sea salt and cracked black pepper

Starter: - makes around 4 cups so you will have enough starter for next time

400gms floury potatoes

300gms plain flour

55gms caster sugar

Bread:

260gms (1 cup) starter

350gms plain flour

110grams caster sugar

125mL hot water

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 teaspoon caster sugar, for sprinkling

METHOD:

To make the starter: Proving time; 2hrs. Fermenting time; 3 days.

1. To make the starter, peel and slice the potatoes, then cook in boiling, salted water for 10mins or until tender. Drain and mash until smooth. Cool, then place in a lrge container - it will need room to ferment.

2. Add the plain flour and sugar, mixing to form a dough-like consistency. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and leave in a warm place to ferment for up to 3 days in cold weather or 1 day in warm weather.

3. Starter is ready when it begins to rise and bubble.

4. To make bread, place the starter in a bowl with the plain flour, caster sugar and hot water. Stir to form a soft dough, then knead for 3 mins or until smooth.

5. Liberally grease a 1 litre loaf pan with butter and place the dough inside. Cover with a clean tea towel and set aside in a warm, draught-free place for 2hrs or until doubled in size.

6. Preheat oven to 180degrees. Place pan in oven and bake for 45mins.

7. Mix together the ingredients for the pickled tomatoes and serve alongside the smoked mullet.