Slow Braised Lamb Shoulder with Parmesan Gnocci

SERVES 4 – 6

PREP TIME: 45 minutes

COOKING TIME: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS:

Lamb:

1/4 cup (60mL) extra virgin olive oil

1.5kg lamb shoulder

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

4 sprigs rosemary, plus extra to serve

1 cup (250mL) red wine

1 1/2 cups (375mL) stock

1 1/2 cups (375mL) water

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup (60mL) red wine vinegar

2 tablespoon tomato paste

Gnocchi:

1kg rock salt

1kg starchy potatoes

1/2 cup (35g) finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

2/3 cup (100g) plain (all-purpose) flour, sifted, plus extra for dusting

1 teaspoon table salt

2 egg yolks



RECIPE:

1. To make the lamb: Heat 2 tablespoon of the oil in a heavy-based saucepan over high heat. Sprinkle the lamb with salt and pepper and cook for 3-4mins each side or until browned.

2. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the remaining oil, onion, garlic, carrot and rosemary and cook, stirring for 2-3mins or until softened.

3. Add the wine, stock, water, tomatoes, vinegar, paste and beef and put it in the slow cooker.

4. Cook for 2 1/2-3hrs or until tender, turning lamb half way.

5. To make the gnocchi: Preheat the oven to 180degrees. Place the salt on a baking tray, top with the potatoes and back for 1hr or until soft and skins are crispy. Set aside to cool slightly.

6. Cut the potatoes in half. Scoop the flesh into a medium bowl and mash until smooth. Add the parmesan, flour, salt and mix to combine. Add the egg yolks and stir until the mixture comes together.

7. Knead on a lightly floured surface for 1 minute or until a soft dough forms. Divide the dough into 4 x 30cmlong ropes. Cut each rope into 3cm-long pieces and set aside on a lightly floured tray.

8. Cook half the gnocchi in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 5mins or until they rise to the surface. Drain. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi.

9. Shred the lamb using two forks and serve with gnocchi, parmesan and the extra rosemary.