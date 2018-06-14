TV show sub navigation

Ribeye on the Bone Steaks with Chimichurri & Akaroa Salad

Ribeye on the Bone Steaks with Chimichurri & Akaroa Salad on display

SERVES 3- 4
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
COOKING TIME: Approx 20 minutes on BBQ
WINE MATCH: Clevedon Estate Puriri Hills 2011

INGREDIENTS:

  • Steaks: 2 X 300g Ribeye on the Bone
  • Sea salt & pepper
  • Olive oil

Chimichurri:

  • ½ cup roughly chopped Italian parsley
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 100 ml olive oil
  • 50 ml sherry vinegar
  • Pinch of chilli flakes
  • Sea salt, black pepper

Method –
Slice up garlic finely, add everything but the parsley.
Season, then stir through the roughly chopped parsley. Leave a few minutes for the flavours to meld.

Akaroa Salad:

  • ½ small red cabbage (thinly sliced/mandolin)
  • ½ small green cabbage (thinly sliced/mandolin)
  • 1 x red onion finely chopped
  • 1 x grated carrot
  • 1 x grated beetroot

Dressing:

  • Zest of 2 x oranges
  • Juice of 2 x oranges
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 x tablespoon honey
  • ½ cup pomegranate molasses
  • Handful of toasted sesame, sunflower & pumpkin seeds

RECIPE:

Ribeye On The Bone with Chimichurri:

1. Season the steaks with sea salt & crushed peppercorns.

2. Brush with olive oil

3. Put onto heated hot BBQ and close lid, as hot as possible to seal the meat. Once browned on one side, turn over.

4. Check meat. Meat is done once you have cooked both sides and meat is firm to the touch, but gives a little – or use a meat thermometer.

5. Once cooked, remove from the BBQ and rest for 5-10mins.

Akaroa Salad Recipe:

1. Mix the salad ingredients together once sliced/grated etc.

2. Combine the dressing ingredients and give a good shake up before pouring over the salad.

