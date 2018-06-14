Ribeye on the Bone Steaks with Chimichurri & Akaroa Salad

SERVES 3- 4

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

COOKING TIME: Approx 20 minutes on BBQ

WINE MATCH: Clevedon Estate Puriri Hills 2011

INGREDIENTS:

Steaks: 2 X 300g Ribeye on the Bone

Sea salt & pepper

Olive oil

Chimichurri:

½ cup roughly chopped Italian parsley

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 cloves garlic

100 ml olive oil

50 ml sherry vinegar

Pinch of chilli flakes

Sea salt, black pepper

Method –

Slice up garlic finely, add everything but the parsley.

Season, then stir through the roughly chopped parsley. Leave a few minutes for the flavours to meld.

Akaroa Salad:

½ small red cabbage (thinly sliced/mandolin)

½ small green cabbage (thinly sliced/mandolin)

1 x red onion finely chopped

1 x grated carrot

1 x grated beetroot

Dressing:

Zest of 2 x oranges

Juice of 2 x oranges

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 x tablespoon honey

½ cup pomegranate molasses

Handful of toasted sesame, sunflower & pumpkin seeds

RECIPE:

Ribeye On The Bone with Chimichurri:

1. Season the steaks with sea salt & crushed peppercorns.

2. Brush with olive oil

3. Put onto heated hot BBQ and close lid, as hot as possible to seal the meat. Once browned on one side, turn over.

4. Check meat. Meat is done once you have cooked both sides and meat is firm to the touch, but gives a little – or use a meat thermometer.

5. Once cooked, remove from the BBQ and rest for 5-10mins.

Akaroa Salad Recipe:

1. Mix the salad ingredients together once sliced/grated etc.

2. Combine the dressing ingredients and give a good shake up before pouring over the salad.