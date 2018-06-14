Ribeye on the Bone Steaks with Chimichurri & Akaroa Salad

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 3- 4
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
COOKING TIME: Approx 20 minutes on BBQ
WINE MATCH: Clevedon Estate Puriri Hills 2011
Chimichurri:
Method –
Slice up garlic finely, add everything but the parsley.
Season, then stir through the roughly chopped parsley. Leave a few minutes for the flavours to meld.
Akaroa Salad:
Dressing:
Ribeye On The Bone with Chimichurri:
1. Season the steaks with sea salt & crushed peppercorns.
2. Brush with olive oil
3. Put onto heated hot BBQ and close lid, as hot as possible to seal the meat. Once browned on one side, turn over.
4. Check meat. Meat is done once you have cooked both sides and meat is firm to the touch, but gives a little – or use a meat thermometer.
5. Once cooked, remove from the BBQ and rest for 5-10mins.
Akaroa Salad Recipe:
1. Mix the salad ingredients together once sliced/grated etc.
2. Combine the dressing ingredients and give a good shake up before pouring over the salad.