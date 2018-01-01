Panfried Trevally Cooked with Anchovy & Herb Butter, Served with Kalamata Aioli

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
Trevally – 2 good sized fillets
Anchovy Herb Butter:
100gms butter
3 anchovies
Zest of 1 lemon
2 tablespoon chopped chives
2 tablespoon chopped parsley
Kalamata Aioli:
2 x garlic cloves, peeled
2 x egg yolks
1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 x cups olive oil
1 tsp white wine vinegar
6 x roasted garlic cloves
10 Kalamata olives pitted
1. To make the herb butter, mix room temperature butter with remaining ingredients. Check seasoning.
2. Roll into a cylinder in baking paper and refrigerate until needed.
3. To make the aioli, in a blender, mix yolks, mustard, vinegar and garlic. Add slowly the olive oil. Throw in the olives and pulse mix but not totally break up. Check seasoning.
4. Heat a heavy based frying pan. Season the trevally with salt, pepper and olive oil and put onto the hot pan. Turn over once golden and nearly cooked through, then finish cooking with about 2 tablespoons of the anchovy herb butter.
5. Serve with Kalamata aioli and lemon wedges, pour over any pan juices