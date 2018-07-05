Oysters Rockafella
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oysters in the shell
- 1 cup Italian parsley
- ½ spring onion
- 1 tsp capers, rinsed
- 1 lemon rind, finely grated
- ½ celery stalk, diced
- 30mL Pernod
- 50gms streaky bacon, finely diced
- 50gms sour dough bread crumbs
- 100gms butter
RECIPE:
- Blanch parsley, refresh and squeeze dry.
- In a food processor, add spring onion, capers, lemon zest and process until fine. Add celery and ½ the Pernod. Season with salt & pepper.
- Turn on oven grill to high.
- Combine breadcrumbs and bacon.
- Take oysters out of the shells, put parsley mix in each shell. Return oyster to the shell and sprinkle over breadcrumbs and bacon mix then dot with butter.
- Grill until golden, spoon over remaining Pernod with melted butter.
- Serve hot.
More posts from this episode