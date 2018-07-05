TV show sub navigation

Oysters Rockafella

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 oysters in the shell
  • 1 cup Italian parsley
  • ½ spring onion
  • 1 tsp capers, rinsed
  • 1 lemon rind, finely grated
  • ½ celery stalk, diced
  • 30mL Pernod
  • 50gms streaky bacon, finely diced
  • 50gms sour dough bread crumbs
  • 100gms butter


RECIPE:

  1. Blanch parsley, refresh and squeeze dry. 
  2. In a food processor, add spring onion, capers, lemon zest and process until fine.  Add celery and ½ the Pernod. Season with salt & pepper.
  3. Turn on oven grill to high.  
  4. Combine breadcrumbs and bacon.
  5. Take oysters out of the shells, put parsley mix in each shell. Return oyster to the shell and sprinkle over breadcrumbs and bacon mix then dot with butter.
  6. Grill until golden, spoon over remaining Pernod with melted butter.
  7. Serve hot.
     

