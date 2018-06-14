Lemon Lime Thyme Chicken Spatchcooked on BBQ with Yoghurt Flat Breads and Salsa Macha

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 2 – 4
PREP TIME: 30 – 45 minutes
COOKING TIME: 45 minutes
WINE MATCH: Kumeu River Chardonnay
To make chicken:
1. Spatchcock the chicken by cutting down either side of the spine. Discard spine or reserve to use for a chicken stock. Open chicken and press flat. Season and put the lemon and lime slices under the skin. Pick thyme and put under skin. Cook slowly over embers until tender and smoky.
To make flatbreads: (Proving time: 2hrs)
1. Mix yeast, 1 tablespoon lukewarm water and sugar in a large bowl. Whisk in yoghurt, then stir in flour and ¼ teaspoon salt. Turn out onto a floured work surface and knead for 10 minutes or until smooth and elastic, then place dough in a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap.
2. Set aside in a warm place for 2 hours or until dough doubles in size. Punch down dough, then knead for a further 5 minutes. Divide into 4 pieces. Working with one piece at a time, using floured hands, very gently pull the dough to form 12 cm rounds.
3. Cook on a BBQ, turning halfway, until browned on each side. Alternatively, cook in a lightly greased pan over medium heat for 3 minutes each side or until golden. Brush with butter and serve warm.
To make Salsa Macha: (Preheat an oven to 170C)
1. Place the pistachios and almonds on a baking tray and place into the oven for 10 minutes until toasted. Remove and cool.
2. In a dry frying pan, place the fennel and cumin seeds. Heat until they smell fragrant. Add the coriander and toast for 2 minutes. Remove and place into the mortar and pestle and grind finely.
3. Toast the sesame seeds in the pan until lightly browned.
4. Into a food processor place the nuts and pulse until small. Add the salt, sesame seeds and spice mix and process.
5. Add oil and remaining ingredients until thick pesto consistency.