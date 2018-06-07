Lemon Dill Risotto with Poached Oysters & Cloudy Bay Clams

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 20 minutes

COOKING TIME: 25 minutes

WINE MATCH: Lovelock Gewurztraminer

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Diamond Cloudy Bay Clams

1 punnet Oysters

100ml olive oil

1 onion finely diced

1 stick celery finely diced

1 leek finely diced

2 cloves garlic finely diced

½ fennel bulb slivered thinly

1 spring onion chopped

½ -¾ cup Arborio rice

Splash of dry white wine

1 litre hot stock

Splash extra virgin olive oil/butter

¼ cup crème fraiche

Few sprigs fennel

2 lemons zest and juice

¼ cup dill

RECIPE:

1. Heat the olive oil in a pan. Add onion celery garlic leek and zest of 1 lemon and cook, careful not to brown.

2. Coat the rice with the mixture. Add splash of wine and cook it away.

3. Add hot stock ladle by ladle until al dente. Lower the heat

4. Toss shucked oysters gently into mix allowing them to poach lightly

5. Fold in crème fraiche, slivered fennel bulb

6. Gently stir extra virgin olive oil/butter to give a glossy look

7. Add spring onion, dill lemon zest & fennel fronds for garnish

8. Steam Clams in a pot in a little wine. Remove as they open. Add to the mix.

9. Add spring onion, extra lemon zest, dill & fennel fronds to garnish.