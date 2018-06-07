Lemon Dill Risotto with Poached Oysters & Cloudy Bay Clams

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 20 minutes
COOKING TIME: 25 minutes
WINE MATCH: Lovelock Gewurztraminer
1. Heat the olive oil in a pan. Add onion celery garlic leek and zest of 1 lemon and cook, careful not to brown.
2. Coat the rice with the mixture. Add splash of wine and cook it away.
3. Add hot stock ladle by ladle until al dente. Lower the heat
4. Toss shucked oysters gently into mix allowing them to poach lightly
5. Fold in crème fraiche, slivered fennel bulb
6. Gently stir extra virgin olive oil/butter to give a glossy look
7. Add spring onion, dill lemon zest & fennel fronds for garnish
8. Steam Clams in a pot in a little wine. Remove as they open. Add to the mix.
9. Add spring onion, extra lemon zest, dill & fennel fronds to garnish.