Kingfish Ika Mata

Kingfish Ika Mata presented in a bowl with a bottle of wine on the side

SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 10 minutes 
COOKING TIME: (resting time) 5 minutes 


INGREDIENTS:

  • 500 gm kingfish as fresh as possible 
  • Juice of 6 limes
  • Small telegraph cucumber, halved lengthways, coarsely chopped
  • Small Spanish onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 small red chillies, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups (loosely packed)
  • Coriander leaves, coarsely chopped
  • Coriander stems, finely chopped
  • 1 pomegranate


RECIPE:

1.    Thinly slice fish. 
2.    Combine in a bowl with lime juice, olive oil, cucumber, onion, chilli, coriander leaves and stalks, stir to combine and stand for 10mins. 
3.    Arrange on a serving platter, scatter over some coriander leaves and pomegranate seed

