Kaipara Flounder with Gremolata & Fried Egg

SERVES 2

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOKING TIME: 10 minutes

WINE MATCH: Nautilis Pinot Gris

INGREDIENTS:

2 x flounder, grey side scored

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Gremolata:

2 lemons; juice & zest

2 limes; juice & zest

4 cloves of garlic, diced

1 cup fresh finely chopped parsley

1/4 cup capers

1/2-3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 free range eggs

1/4 cup olive oil or rice bran oil

1 lemon halved for garnish

2 red chilli, finely diced

METHOD:

1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees fan grill

2. To make the gremolata, mix together in a bowl the lemon lime zests and juices, garlic, capers, parsley and extra virgin olive oil.

3. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

4. Lightly drizzle olive oil onto paper and season with a little salt.

5. Place flounder GREY SIDE UP on paper. Drizzle rest of first lot of extra virgin olive oil over the top and season.

6. Place tray in mid oven.

7. Check fish after 10 mins by putting a fork into the scored flesh. If flesh is opaque the fish is cooked. If not, cook up to another 5 mins. Do not overcook.

8. Into a non-stick frypan add olive oil/rice bran oil and fry the eggs at a hot temperature until the whites are cooked but the yolks are still soft and runny.

9. Place each flounder onto warmed plates.

10. Sprinkle each plate with gremolata and top with a fried egg.

11. Garnish with half a lemon and chopped chilli.