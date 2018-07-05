Kaimoana in Dashi Broth
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 greenlipped mussels
- 16 large cockles
- 150gms fresh salmon, cubed
- 12 scallops
- 100 gms snapper
- 50gms whitebait
- 5gms dashi stock
- ¾ cup water
- ½ spring onion finely diced
- ½ cup coriander or parsley
- Salmon roe for garnish.
RECIPE:
- Dissolve dashi stock in a pot with water over medium heat.
- Once stock is hot, add cockles and mussels. Just before they start to open add salmon and snapper.
- Once the cockles and mussels start to open, pull them out into a serving bowl.
- Add scallops and spring onion.
- Turn heat off toss whitebait into the stock for a minute until cooked.
- Plate up and serve immediately. Sprinkle coriander and/or parsley over, then add salmon roe for colour texture and flavour.
More posts from this episode