Kaimoana in Dashi Broth

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 greenlipped mussels
  • 16 large cockles
  • 150gms fresh salmon, cubed
  • 12 scallops
  • 100 gms snapper
  • 50gms whitebait
  • 5gms dashi stock
  • ¾ cup water
  • ½ spring onion finely diced
  • ½ cup coriander or parsley
  • Salmon roe for garnish.


RECIPE:

  1. Dissolve dashi stock in a pot with water over medium heat.
  2. Once stock is hot, add cockles and mussels. Just before they start to open add salmon and snapper.
  3. Once the cockles and mussels start to open, pull them out into a serving bowl.
  4. Add scallops and spring onion. 
  5. Turn heat off toss whitebait into the stock for a minute until cooked. 
  6. Plate up and serve immediately. Sprinkle coriander and/or parsley over, then add salmon roe for colour texture and flavour.

