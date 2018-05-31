Huevos Rancheros

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 2 – 4
PREP TIME: 25 minutes
COOKING TIME: 20 minutes
1. Chop tomatoes coriander and onion together.
2. Squeeze over juice from 1/2 lime, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.
3. Season with salt and pepper
4. Add more lime if needed
5. Sweat off the onion and capsicums in a fry pan
6. Gently fry sliced chorizo
7. Add drained black beans
8. Season with salt and pepper
9. Drizzle with olive oil and heat through gently
10. Crack in the eggs and put into oven until eggs are just cooked
11. Tortillas: Meanwhile heat fry pan, toast the tortillas one at a time on both sides until charred. Keep warm.
12. Pop 2 tortillas on each plate and top with beans salsa and an egg. 13. Serve with shredded mozzarella, coriander and chilli to taste.