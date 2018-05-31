Huevos Rancheros

SERVES 2 – 4

PREP TIME: 25 minutes

COOKING TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 ripe tomatoes

2 roasted capsicums

1 lime Extra virgin olive oil (splash)

1 x 400g tin black beans

1 small red onion, chopped

4 corn tortilla

4 large free range eggs

Knob of butter

1 chorizo

RECIPE:

1. Chop tomatoes coriander and onion together.

2. Squeeze over juice from 1/2 lime, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.

3. Season with salt and pepper

4. Add more lime if needed

5. Sweat off the onion and capsicums in a fry pan

6. Gently fry sliced chorizo

7. Add drained black beans

8. Season with salt and pepper

9. Drizzle with olive oil and heat through gently

10. Crack in the eggs and put into oven until eggs are just cooked

11. Tortillas: Meanwhile heat fry pan, toast the tortillas one at a time on both sides until charred. Keep warm.

12. Pop 2 tortillas on each plate and top with beans salsa and an egg. 13. Serve with shredded mozzarella, coriander and chilli to taste.