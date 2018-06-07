Grilled Pork Chops, Green Apple & Walnut Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

SERVES 2

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

COOKING TIME: 15 minutes

WINE MATCH: Nautilus Albarino 2016

INGREDIENTS:

2 x pork chops bone in Salt, pepper and oil

Apple & Walnut Salad:

4 apples, thinly sliced

1 stick celery, thinly sliced

1/2cup toasted walnuts

2 cups watercress

Blue Cheese Dressing:

1/4 cup whole egg mayo

2 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon water

Seasoning

100gms blue cheese, chopped

RECIPE:

1. Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe:

To make the blue cheese dressing, place the mayonnaise, lemon juice, water, salt, pepper and blue cheese in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Arrange the apple, celery, walnuts and watercress on serving plates and spoon over the dressing to serve.

2. Pork Chops Recipe:

On the preheated BBQ or frying pan, grill the seasoned chop on each side until just cooked through, sear the skin side for colour. Serve with the apple and walnut salad.