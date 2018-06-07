TV show sub navigation

Grilled Pork Chops, Green Apple & Walnut Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

SERVES 2
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
COOKING TIME: 15 minutes
WINE MATCH: Nautilus Albarino 2016

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 x pork chops bone in Salt, pepper and oil

Apple & Walnut Salad:

  • 4 apples, thinly sliced
  • 1 stick celery, thinly sliced
  • 1/2cup toasted walnuts
  • 2 cups watercress

Blue Cheese Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup whole egg mayo
  • 2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoon water
  • Seasoning
  • 100gms blue cheese, chopped

RECIPE:

1. Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe:
To make the blue cheese dressing, place the mayonnaise, lemon juice, water, salt, pepper and blue cheese in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Arrange the apple, celery, walnuts and watercress on serving plates and spoon over the dressing to serve.

2. Pork Chops Recipe:
On the preheated BBQ or frying pan, grill the seasoned chop on each side until just cooked through, sear the skin side for colour. Serve with the apple and walnut salad.

