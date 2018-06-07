Grilled Pork Chops, Green Apple & Walnut Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 2
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
COOKING TIME: 15 minutes
WINE MATCH: Nautilus Albarino 2016
Apple & Walnut Salad:
Blue Cheese Dressing:
1. Blue Cheese Dressing Recipe:
To make the blue cheese dressing, place the mayonnaise, lemon juice, water, salt, pepper and blue cheese in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Arrange the apple, celery, walnuts and watercress on serving plates and spoon over the dressing to serve.
2. Pork Chops Recipe:
On the preheated BBQ or frying pan, grill the seasoned chop on each side until just cooked through, sear the skin side for colour. Serve with the apple and walnut salad.