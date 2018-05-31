Folded Eggs with Smoked Kahawai & Herb Salad (Eggs done 3 ways)

SERVES 2

PREP TIME: 25 minutes

COOKING TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

x 4 Free range eggs

x 2 Kahawai fish fillets

Herb salad ingredients

1 bunch watercress

4 basil leaves ripped

4 coriander leaves

RECIPE:

Prepare the kahawai for smoking with a quick cure, 1 teaspoon sea salt mixed with 1 teaspoon brown sugar and rub into fleshy side. Once melted into the fish smoke it quickly. For the folded eggs, lightly beat 4 eggs with some salt and pepper and a splash of milk. In a nonstick saucepan using a spatula slowly cook, moving the eggs side to side, add a knob of butter if you like, once thick enough take off the heat and serve with the smoked fish, and some fresh herbs dressed with a little lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.