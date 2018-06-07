Fluffy Whitebait Fritters (Whitebait in two tasty ways)

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOKING TIME: 8 minutes

WINE MATCH: Kakariki Estate Chardonnay 2013

INGREDIENTS:

½ kg whitebait

3 egg whites, beaten to soft peaks

Pinch of salt

Zest of 1 lemon

Extra virgin olive oil & butter mix – enough to cook the fritters in.

Dill, lemon cheek to garnish

RECIPE:

1. Whisk egg whites to form peaks.

2. Add salt, zest & whitebait and fold gently to combine.

3. Heat the oil/butter and cook in spoonful’s over a medium- low heat until golden and puffy. Add extra oil/butter mix to pan between batches as required.