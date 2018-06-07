TV show sub navigation

Fluffy Whitebait Fritters (Whitebait in two tasty ways)

Fluffy Whitebait Fritters (Whitebait in two tasty ways) on display

SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 minutes
WINE MATCH: Kakariki Estate Chardonnay 2013

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ kg whitebait
  • 3 egg whites, beaten to soft peaks
  • Pinch of salt
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Extra virgin olive oil & butter mix – enough to cook the fritters in.
  • Dill, lemon cheek to garnish

 

RECIPE:

1. Whisk egg whites to form peaks.

2. Add salt, zest & whitebait and fold gently to combine.

3. Heat the oil/butter and cook in spoonful’s over a medium- low heat until golden and puffy. Add extra oil/butter mix to pan between batches as required.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs