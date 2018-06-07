Fluffy Whitebait Fritters (Whitebait in two tasty ways)

Kai with Anne Thorp
SERVES 4
SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
COOKING TIME: 8 minutes
WINE MATCH: Kakariki Estate Chardonnay 2013
1. Whisk egg whites to form peaks.
2. Add salt, zest & whitebait and fold gently to combine.
3. Heat the oil/butter and cook in spoonful’s over a medium- low heat until golden and puffy. Add extra oil/butter mix to pan between batches as required.