Duck Confit with Balsamic and Honey

Served with AVOCADO, HAZLENUT & BEET SALAD & BURNT ORANGE DRESSING

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 45 minutes

COOKING TIME: 4 – 5 hours

INGREDIENTS:

Duck: Duck legs and thighs x 4

Juniper berries 1 teaspoon

Bay leaves x 2 Thyme,

1 tablespoon fresh Nutmeg,

a pinch of freshly grated

Sea salt

Balsamic, splash

Honey, splash



Avocado, Hazlenut & Beet Salad:

7-8 small beets

4 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

2 oranges + 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice

3 tablespoons hazelnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

1 ripe, yet firm avocado, sliced lengthwise, then horizontally into 1/2-inch slices

Small handful of watercress, coriander

Olive oil, for drizzling

RECIPE:

To prepare duck: (Prepare a day in advance)

1. Place legs snugly in a dish covered with coarse sea salt sprinkle with juniper berries, bay leaves, thyme and nutmeg turning legs to season both sides. Refrigerate overnight.

2. Next day preheat oven to 120 degrees C.

3. Wipe legs clean and place in a roasting dish, pour over duck fat and completely cover the legs.

4. Cover with foil and cook for 4-5 hours.

5. Remove duck from oven and wipe off most of fat.

6. Sear quickly in pan. Return to preheated oven 200 degrees C and cook until skin is crisp ( a few minutes) To prepare the beets: (Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C).

7. Trim any beet greens (set aside), leaving roughly half an inch of stem on the top of the beets. Do not remove the root. Scrub gently with fingertips to clean, without piercing or removing the skin.

8. Place beets, gently scrubbed, in a small roasted pan or straight-sided ovenproof skillet. Fill with cold water–so that beets are halfway submerged. Add two tablespoons of the extra virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cover dish with foil, securing around the edges to prevent steam from escaping during the cooking process.

9. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour (this will depend on the size of beets). Carefully fold back the foil (be careful of steam) and check doneness by piercing the centre of the beets with a paring knife—if the knife meets no resistance, the beets are finished cooking. If the knife meets resistance, allow the beets to continue cooking for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

10. Remove from oven, transfer the beets to a large bowl, and allow to cool until the beets are able to be handled (they will be easier to peel when they are still slightly warm). Peel gently with your hands (or an old kitchen linen, which you do not mind staining). The root and tail should be easily removed. Smoke and pickle.

11. Prepare Salad: Meanwhile, prepare the orange segments. Trim both ends of the oranges. Using a sharp pairing knife and using the edges of the orange as your guide, remove the peel of the orange. Be sure to remove all of the white pith. Using the knife, carefully segment the orange by slicing between the membrane and the fruit. Set the orange segments aside. Use the remaining orange core to squeeze out the orange juice.

12. Cut the peeled beets into quarters, and toss in a bowl with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, sherry vinegar, and orange juice.

13. Spoon the beets on a large platter and drizzle on any remaining dressing. Add the avocado slices, and season with salt and pepper. Top with orange segments, hazelnuts, and a small handful of micro greens. Lightly drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately alongside the duck which should be drizzled with balsamic and honey.