Coconut Jelly, Coconut Sugar Caramel, Mango & Lime

SERVES 6

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

COOKING TIME: 5 minutes, setting time 2 hours

INGREDIENTS:

150grams caster sugar

4 titanium-strength gelatine leaves, softened in cold water for 5 minutes

750ml coconut milk

Shaved flesh of 1 mature coconut

1 mango, sliced to serve

Coconut-sugar caramel:

150grams coconut palm sugar, crushed

1 tablespoon lime juice

RECIPE:

1. Stir sugar, 125ml water and ½ teaspoon salt in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves, bring to the simmer, then remove from heat. Squeeze excess water from gelatine, add to liquid and stir to dissolve. Add coconut milk, then strain into a bowl placed over a bowl of ice and stir occasionally until starting to set (20-40 minutes). Transfer to six 200ml moulds and refrigerate until set (2-4 hours).

2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 180C. Scatter shaved coconut over an oven tray lined with baking paper and roast until light golden, stirring occasionally (10-20 minutes), then set aside to cool.

3. For coconut-sugar caramel, stir sugar and 125ml water in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves, bring to the boil, then cook until syrupy (4-6 minutes). Add lime juice and set aside to cool, then refrigerate until chilled (20-30 minutes).

4. Dip jelly moulds briefly in hot water, then invert jellies onto plates. Scatter with roast coconut, drizzle with coconut-sugar caramel and serve with sliced mango.