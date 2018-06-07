Charcuterie Platter of Pork with Rustic Pork Terrine

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 4
REP TIME: 20 minutes
COOKING TIME: 45 minutes
WINE MATCH Nautilus Pinot Gris 2016
Charcuterie Platter:
Serving suggestion – some toasted sourdough, olives, chutneys, pickles, cured meats and chorizo.
1. Combine veal and pork shoulders, pork belly and back-fat in a chilled bowl with brandy, pistachios, herbs, garlic and ½ tsp salt, mix well, cover and refrigerate to marinate for 1 hour.
2. Meanwhile, sweat onion in duck fat in a frying pan over medium heat until translucent (8-10 minutes), add onion to the meat with egg, season to taste, mix well and refrigerate.
3. Line the base and sides of a terrine mould or bread pan lengthways with half the bacon. Spoon in the meat mixture, pressing evenly all over, top with remaining bacon, cover directly with baking paper, then cover with a lid or 2 layers of foil. Bake until the middle is 68C on a meat thermometer or if you insert a knife, the knife feels hot. Refrigerate until chilled. Serve sliced with some chutney.
4. Using the terrine, make a charcuterie platter with some toasted sourdough, olives, chutneys, pickles, cured meats and chorizo