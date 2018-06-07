Charcuterie Platter of Pork with Rustic Pork Terrine

SERVES 4

REP TIME: 20 minutes

COOKING TIME: 45 minutes

WINE MATCH Nautilus Pinot Gris 2016

INGREDIENTS:

Pork Terrine: 500 gm each pork shoulder, coarsely minced or finely chopped

200 gm pork belly, cut into 1cm cubes

100 gm pork back-fat, finely cut

60 ml brandy

35 gm pistachios

1x tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

1x teaspoon thyme

1x garlic clove, finely chopped

½ onion, finely chopped

1x tablespoon duck fat

1x egg, lightly beaten

8x thin rashers streaky bacon

Zest of one orange

Charcuterie Platter:

Serving suggestion – some toasted sourdough, olives, chutneys, pickles, cured meats and chorizo.

RECIPE:

1. Combine veal and pork shoulders, pork belly and back-fat in a chilled bowl with brandy, pistachios, herbs, garlic and ½ tsp salt, mix well, cover and refrigerate to marinate for 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, sweat onion in duck fat in a frying pan over medium heat until translucent (8-10 minutes), add onion to the meat with egg, season to taste, mix well and refrigerate.

3. Line the base and sides of a terrine mould or bread pan lengthways with half the bacon. Spoon in the meat mixture, pressing evenly all over, top with remaining bacon, cover directly with baking paper, then cover with a lid or 2 layers of foil. Bake until the middle is 68C on a meat thermometer or if you insert a knife, the knife feels hot. Refrigerate until chilled. Serve sliced with some chutney.

4. Using the terrine, make a charcuterie platter with some toasted sourdough, olives, chutneys, pickles, cured meats and chorizo