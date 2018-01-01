Carpetbag Steak

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
1. Sprinkle the oysters with Worcestershire sauce, squeeze of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 30mins.
2. Using a sharp knife, create a pocket by moving the knife back and forth inside each steak big enough to insert oysters. Do this at the fatty part of the steak.
3. Insert oysters. Rest a short while for flavours to meld.
4. Heat fry pan with oil. Cook until medium rare (longer if you prefer medium).
5. Add a splash of cognac or brandy until almost evaporated, then add beef stock until reduced by half.
6. Whisk in butter.
7. Serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus