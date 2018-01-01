TV show sub navigation

Carpetbag Steak

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 x 250gms scotch fillet
  • Splash Worcestershire sauce
  • Squeeze lemon juice
  • 4 oysters
  • 2 medium potatoes
  • Market greens to serve

Seasoning:

  • Olive oil
  • Splash cognac or brandy
  • Splash beef stock
  • 1 tablespoon of butter

RECIPE:

1.            Sprinkle the oysters with Worcestershire sauce, squeeze of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 30mins.

2.            Using a sharp knife, create a pocket by moving the knife back and forth inside each steak big enough to insert oysters. Do this at the fatty part of the steak.

3.            Insert oysters. Rest a short while for flavours to meld.

4.            Heat fry pan with oil. Cook until medium rare (longer if you prefer medium).

5.            Add a splash of cognac or brandy until almost evaporated, then add beef stock until reduced by half.

6.            Whisk in butter.

7.            Serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus

