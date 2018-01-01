Carpetbag Steak

INGREDIENTS:

2 x 250gms scotch fillet

Splash Worcestershire sauce

Squeeze lemon juice

4 oysters

2 medium potatoes

Market greens to serve

Seasoning:

Olive oil

Splash cognac or brandy

Splash beef stock

1 tablespoon of butter

RECIPE:

1. Sprinkle the oysters with Worcestershire sauce, squeeze of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 30mins.

2. Using a sharp knife, create a pocket by moving the knife back and forth inside each steak big enough to insert oysters. Do this at the fatty part of the steak.

3. Insert oysters. Rest a short while for flavours to meld.

4. Heat fry pan with oil. Cook until medium rare (longer if you prefer medium).

5. Add a splash of cognac or brandy until almost evaporated, then add beef stock until reduced by half.

6. Whisk in butter.

7. Serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus