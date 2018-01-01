Boned Leg of Lamb with Honey Apricot Herb Stuffing, Roast Root Vegetables & Pan Gravy

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 30 minutes

COOKING TIME: 1.5 hours

INGREDIENTS:

De-boned leg of lamb – 2 kg

Vegetables:

2 Kumara

4 Māori potatoes

4 Yams

Honey Apricot & Fresh Herb Stuffing:

500g unsalted butter

4 garlic slivered

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 tablespoon fresh sage

2 tablespoon fresh oregano

2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary leaves

1/2 cup (125mL) dry sherry

3 cups fresh sourdough breadcrumbs

METHOD:

1. Ask butcher to de bone a leg of lamb. Flatten lamb out.

2. Add stuffing ingredients.

3. Tie together with butcher’s twine or skewer shut.

4. Put 1tbsp flour on oven tray. Season and place lamb onto tray. Pre-boil root vegetables, drizzle with some oil, season and put into oven 180 degrees until tender. If the veg are cooked quicker than the lamb take out and continue cooking the lamb. Put back in the oven to heat again before you need them.

5. Make gravy from pan drippings, skim off any excess oil or fat and add a teaspoon of flour, splash of red wine and bring to the boil stirring continuously. Strain.