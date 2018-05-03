TV show sub navigation

Boiled Pork Bone Broth with Puha & Agria Potatoes

Boiled Pork Bone Broth with Puha & Agria Potatoes on display

SERVES 4
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOKING TIME: 2 hours
WINE MATCH: Loveblock Pinot Gris

INGREDIENTS:

1x bag pork bones
2x bunch Puha cleaned and destalked
8x medium peeled Agria potatoes

METHOD:

1. Boil the bones in plenty of salt and add the spuds after 1 ½ - 2 hours, when meat is starting to fall off the bones.
2. Once spuds are almost cooked chuck in the puha, simmer gently. Simple as that!

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs