Boiled Pork Bone Broth with Puha & Agria Potatoes

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
1x bag pork bones
2x bunch Puha cleaned and destalked
8x medium peeled Agria potatoes
1. Boil the bones in plenty of salt and add the spuds after 1 ½ - 2 hours, when meat is starting to fall off the bones.
2. Once spuds are almost cooked chuck in the puha, simmer gently. Simple as that!