Boiled Pork Bone Broth with Puha & Agria Potatoes

SERVES 4

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOKING TIME: 2 hours

WINE MATCH: Loveblock Pinot Gris

INGREDIENTS:

1x bag pork bones

2x bunch Puha cleaned and destalked

8x medium peeled Agria potatoes

METHOD:

1. Boil the bones in plenty of salt and add the spuds after 1 ½ - 2 hours, when meat is starting to fall off the bones.

2. Once spuds are almost cooked chuck in the puha, simmer gently. Simple as that!