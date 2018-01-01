Beef Wellington

INGREDIENTS:

Beef:

1 piece of eye fillet (700-800gms). Remove all excess fat and sinew.

Pepper & salt

Olive oil

50gms cracked pepper pate

1 sheet flaky pastry

3-4 slices of prosciutto (depending on the size of the eye fillet)

2 egg yolks, beaten

Flour

Duxelles:

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 large shallot, finely diced

4 x cloves of garlic, finely diced

300-400gms mushrooms, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, leaves only



Iceberg & Anchovy Dressing:

1 x iceberg lettuce

Parmesan

80mL lemon juice

10 anchovy fillets

1 garlic clove

1 egg yolk

200mL extra virgin olive oil

RECIPE:

1. In a hot pan add 1 – 1½ tablespoons of olive oil and sauté the onion, garlic shallots thyme and mushrooms – until the moisture of the mushrooms has reduced.

2. Remove from heat, cool and add cracked pepper pate – mix into mushrooms and put in the fridge to chill.

3. Roll out pastry, chill and place pastry on cling film (to help roll up).

4. Place sliced prosciutto onto the pastry to stop the Duxelle from seeping through the pastry. Spoon half of the Duxelle onto the prosciutto, and then place the cooled eye fillet on top – cover with the remaining Duxelle and then cover with the remaining prosciutto.

5. Fold the pastry over to cover the beef and seal the ends. Cut off the excess pastry and then smear the pastry in the beaten egg yolk. Chill.

6. Place in a baking dish that has a little flour sprinkled on the bottom – using a fork prick the pastry.

7. Cook in a preheated oven of 220° for 20 to 30min until pastry is golden. The eye fillet should be lovely and rare.

8. Chop the iceberg lettuce into rough wedges.

9. For anchovy dressing, process lemon juice, anchovies, garlic and egg yolk in a blender to combine. Remove small inner lid from top of blender to reduce possible spray and, with motor running, gradually add oil in a thin, steady stream until incorporated and dressing is thickened to the consistency of pouring cream. Season to taste and refrigerate until required.

10. Arrange iceberg wedges on a platter or in bowls, drizzle with anchovy dressing, scatter with parmesan and serve with the beef.