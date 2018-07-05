Bang Bang Chicken
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 whole chicken
- 4 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- 5 x coriander roots bashed
- 5 cloves smashed garlic
- ½ cup soy sauce
Dressing:
- Whole Chilli Birdseye (soaked in boiling water)
- Black vinegar 100 ml
- Sesame oil 50 ml
- Soy sauce 100 ml
- Peanuts ½ cup
- Szechaun pepper 1 tablespoon
- Toasted sesame seeds 2 tablespoon
- Cucumber x 1 thinly sliced
- Fish sauce, splash
- Sugar to taste
RECIPE:
- Poach chicken with the first set of ingredients, simmer until tender, cool in the stock.
- Put all the dry dressing ingredients in a mortar and pestle and bash until smooth.
- Add rest of dressing ingredients to make a smooth dressing. Check seasoning.
- Shred chicken, add dressing, combine and serve. Garnish with coriander leaves.
