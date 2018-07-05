TV show sub navigation

Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken presented in plate on a set table with wine

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 whole chicken
  • 4 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 5 x coriander roots bashed 
  • 5 cloves smashed garlic
  • ½ cup soy sauce 


Dressing:

  • Whole Chilli Birdseye (soaked in boiling water)
  •  Black vinegar 100 ml
  •  Sesame oil 50 ml
  • Soy sauce 100 ml
  • Peanuts ½ cup 
  • Szechaun pepper 1 tablespoon
  • Toasted sesame seeds 2 tablespoon
  • Cucumber x 1 thinly sliced
  • Fish sauce, splash 
  • Sugar to taste 


RECIPE:

  1. Poach chicken with the first set of ingredients, simmer until tender, cool in the stock.
  2. Put all the dry dressing ingredients in a mortar and pestle and bash until smooth.  
  3. Add rest of dressing ingredients to make a smooth dressing.  Check seasoning.
  4. Shred chicken, add dressing, combine and serve. Garnish with coriander leaves.

