Bacon & Eggs with Baby Spinach (Eggs done 3 ways)

SERVES 2

PREP TIME: 0

COOKING TIME: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

8x rashers streaky bacon

4x eggs

200g baby spinach

Truss tomatoes

Oil

RECIPE:

1. Turn oven onto grill. On a flat tray lay out the bacon, and the truss tomatoes and grill until bacon is golden.

2. In a frying pan, fry the eggs until nice and crispy on the underside and whites are set.

3. Serve with grilled bacon and tomatoes.