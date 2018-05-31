TV show sub navigation

Bacon & Eggs with Baby Spinach (Eggs done 3 ways)

Bacon & Eggs with Baby Spinach (Eggs done 3 ways) on display

SERVES 2
PREP TIME: 0
COOKING TIME: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8x rashers streaky bacon
  • 4x eggs
  • 200g baby spinach
  • Truss tomatoes
  • Oil

RECIPE:

1. Turn oven onto grill. On a flat tray lay out the bacon, and the truss tomatoes and grill until bacon is golden.

2. In a frying pan, fry the eggs until nice and crispy on the underside and whites are set.

3. Serve with grilled bacon and tomatoes.

