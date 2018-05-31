Asparagus, Feta & Poached Eggs (Eggs done 3 ways)

Kai with Anne Thorp
Modern Māori Queen of Cuisine teaches you fine dining for the typical whānau kitchen. Thursdays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand.
SERVES 2
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
COOKING TIME: 10 minutes
1. Put a small pan of salted water on to heat.
2. Toast some pine nuts in a dry frying pan until golden, in the same pan with a drizzle of olive oil grill the asparagus until just tender.
3. Once poaching pot is simmering swirl the water with a slotted spoon and gently break the eggs into the water. Take out once softly poached and drain on a kitchen towel.
4. Put 2 eggs on each plate and season, put the asparagus on each plate, crumble over the feta, dress with aged balsamic and extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle over the pine nuts.