Asparagus, Feta & Poached Eggs (Eggs done 3 ways)

SERVES 2

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOKING TIME: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 bunch of asparagus

100g feta 4 free range eggs

50g pine nuts

Extra virgin olive oil

Aged balsamic vinegar

RECIPE:

1. Put a small pan of salted water on to heat.

2. Toast some pine nuts in a dry frying pan until golden, in the same pan with a drizzle of olive oil grill the asparagus until just tender.

3. Once poaching pot is simmering swirl the water with a slotted spoon and gently break the eggs into the water. Take out once softly poached and drain on a kitchen towel.

4. Put 2 eggs on each plate and season, put the asparagus on each plate, crumble over the feta, dress with aged balsamic and extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle over the pine nuts.