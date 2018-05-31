TV show sub navigation

Asparagus, Feta & Poached Eggs (Eggs done 3 ways)

Asparagus, Feta & Poached Eggs (Eggs done 3 ways) on display

SERVES 2
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
COOKING TIME: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 bunch of asparagus
  • 100g feta 4 free range eggs
  • 50g pine nuts
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Aged balsamic vinegar

RECIPE:

1. Put a small pan of salted water on to heat.

2. Toast some pine nuts in a dry frying pan until golden, in the same pan with a drizzle of olive oil grill the asparagus until just tender.

3. Once poaching pot is simmering swirl the water with a slotted spoon and gently break the eggs into the water. Take out once softly poached and drain on a kitchen towel.

4. Put 2 eggs on each plate and season, put the asparagus on each plate, crumble over the feta, dress with aged balsamic and extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle over the pine nuts.

More posts from this episode

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs