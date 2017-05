New webseries premieres, Monday 22 May.

This crazy comedy series follows Jimi Jackson and his notorious antics after he’s banned from the internet and loses his livelihood. He’s forced to face his worst nightmare and join the workforce, which is a complete and utter disaster. Expect to see some familiar faces with Tammy Davis, Wairangi Koopu, Anika Moa, Monty Betham, Te Arahi Maipi and Tamati Tiananga.

On Demand video available globally.