Every iwi has their anthem. They’re the waiata and haka we love to sing and perform at gatherings. Our iwi anthems often tell a unique story about our tribe revealing who we are, where we’re from, what we’re like and what’s important to us, and all the while providing enjoyment and entertainment to the performers and audiences alike.

Iwi Anthems showcases performances of our unique tribal songs combined with informative interviews bringing a unique and thoroughly entertaining insight into the personality and qualities of each iwi.

On Demand video available globally.