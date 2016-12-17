Saturdays, 8.00pm (R).

Small treasures is exactly what New Zealand short films are, treasures from the heart. There is a skill in telling a story in a short amount of time, yet it’s a challenge that filmmakers seem to enjoy. Short, sweet and to the point.

Iti Pounamu showcases short films by New Zealand writers. ‘Shorts’ are a creative platform as the typical first stage for filmmakers.

(AO) This programme is recommended for ADULTS ONLY viewing.

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand.