 Iti Pounamu | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Iti Pounamu

  • On demand
  • Te Reo:None

Saturdays, 8.00pm (R).

Small treasures is exactly what New Zealand short films are, treasures from the heart. There is a skill in telling a story in a short amount of time, yet it’s a challenge that filmmakers seem to enjoy. Short, sweet and to the point.

Iti Pounamu showcases short films by New Zealand writers. ‘Shorts’ are a creative platform as the typical first stage for filmmakers.

(AO) This programme is recommended for ADULTS ONLY viewing.

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand.

On demand Recent videos

You might also like