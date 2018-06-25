Octopus with Surf Clams and Udon Noodle Salad

Peter Kuruvita ventures into some of the world's most fascination island communities, where he discovers the vibrant intricacies of island life, tradition, passion and flair behind local cuisines and customs. Available On Demand to NZ viewers for 30 days.
1 whole octopus, with the head cleaned (about 1.5kg)
100ml olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2cm piece ginger, finely chopped
¼ bunch parsley, chopped
24 surf clams or similar, soaked in salt water for 3-6 hours
200ml white wine
½ bunch garlic chives, finely chopped
2 limes
1 packet organic udon noodles, cooked
2 tbs toasted sesame seeds
Dressing:
½ bunch coriander, chopped
100g golden syrup
75ml sesame oil
100ml olive oil
75ml balsamic vinegar
1 chilli, deseeded and chopped
Recipe:
Place the octopus in a heavy based pot and slowly heat until the moisture starts coming out. Cover with a lid and steam on medium heat for about 1 hour.
Check occasionally and if the moisture evaporates, add 200ml of water and reduce the heat.
Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients. Set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a heavy based pan over high heat. When the oil starts to smoke, toss in the onion, ginger, parsley and clams and stir. Once the onion becomes fragrant, add the wine and cover for 2 minutes.
Remove the lid and as each clam opens, remove it. Remove and discard half of each clam shell, leaving the flesh in the remaining half shells.
Check the octopus is cooked by sliding a sharp point of a knife into the thick end of a tentacle. It should give a little but still be firm.
Remove the tentacles and slice them on an angle into thin slices.
Place the surf clams, sliced octopus and chopped garlic chives into a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of dressing per serve and a squeeze of lime juice. Mix well.
Mix 1 small handful of udon noodles into the clam and octopus mix and combine.
Serve by placing a pile of noodles in a bowl and arranging the octopus and clams throughout. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and any leftover garlic chives.