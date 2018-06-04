Island Feast with Peter Kuruvita

Kokonda

Kokonda on display

Kokonda - Serves 6

  • 1 rainbow runner fillet, about 1kg, skinned and pin boned (or you could use snapper, blue eye trevalla or tuna)
  • Juice of 2 large limes
  • 1 small red onion, finely diced
  • 4 small green chillies, chopped
  • 20g candied nutmeg, finely diced
  • 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, peeled and diced
  • 250ml (1 cup) coconut cream
  • 1 tsp cracked black pepper
  • Salt, to taste
  • ½ bunch coriander sprigs, to serve

METHOD

  1. Cut the fish into 1cm pieces and place in a bowl with the lime juice. Toss to coat, then stand for 30 minutes or until the fish turns opaque.
  2. Add the onion, chilli, candied nutmeg and tomatoes and combine well, then add the coconut cream and pepper and season to taste with salt. Serve immediately, scattered with coriander sprigs.

