Peter Kuruvita ventures into some of the world's most fascination island communities, where he discovers the vibrant intricacies of island life, tradition, passion and flair behind local cuisines and customs. Mondays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand NZ viewers for 30 days.
Tonight, Auckland based Anne Thorp is cooking delicious Slow Braised Lamb Shoulder and Kingfish Ika Mata. In her rustic coastal kitchen she puts together Twice cooked Titi, Kumara and Pūhā, as well as a refreshing ‘Everything’ juice.