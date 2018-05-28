Fausi's Tuna Curry

Ingredients:

2 tbs generic curry powder blend

2 salam leaves (see note)

2kg diced fresh tuna

500ml (2 cups) coconut cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

Steamed rice, to serve

Paste

6 red birds eye chillies

2 pieces fresh turmeric, peeled

8 golden eschalots

10 candle nuts

6 cloves garlic

3cm knob galangal, peeled

1 stalk lemongrass, smashed and left whole

375ml (1 ½ cups) palm oil

Method:

For the paste, place all the ingredients except 125ml (½ cup) of the palm oil into a spice grinder or food processor and blend to a smooth paste.

Heat the remaining palm oil in a wok over high heat. Add the paste and cook for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in the curry powder and salam leaves, then add the tuna and gently stir, making sure the tuna doesn’t break up.

Add the coconut cream, season to taste and bring to the boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and stand for 30 minutes before serving with steamed rice.

Note: Salam leaves are Indonesian bay leaves. You can substitute with curry leaves or bay leaves.