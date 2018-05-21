Barbecued Trevally with Sambal Bajak Makassar

Peter Kuruvita ventures into some of the world's most fascination island communities, where he discovers the vibrant intricacies of island life, tradition, passion and flair behind local cuisines and customs. Mondays, 7.30pm, and available On Demand NZ viewers for 30 days.
2 whole trevally (about 2kg each), scaled and cleaned
100ml pure cold pressed virgin coconut oil, gently warmed with 2 finely chopped long red chillies and set aside to infuse for 30 minutes
Thinly sliced green spring onions, finely chopped
Chilli, bean sprouts and lime wedges, to garnish
Sambal Bajak
50g tamarind paste
4-6 red or green birds eye chillies, coarsely chopped
4 green spring onions, white part only, coarsely chopped
25g peeled galangal, coarsely chopped
25g peeled ginger, coarsely chopped
2 kaffir lime leaves
4 cloves garlic
2 tsp lime juice
1 tsp salt
1 tbs grated palm sugar
2 tsp terasi (shrimp) paste
1 tbs palm oil
To make Sambal Bajak, place the tamarind paste in a heatproof bowl and pour over 150ml boiling water. Allow to cool, then mix together to combine well. Strain the mixture through a fine strainer, extracting as much liquid as possible. Discard the solids.
Place the chillies, spring onions, galangal, ginger, lime leaves, garlic, lime juice and salt in a mortar and pestle and grind to a coarse paste. Add the sugar and terasi paste and grind until well combined.
Heat the palm oil in a wok over medium heat. When hot, add the paste and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in the tamarind liquid and simmer until reduced by half. Remove from the heat and cool.
Using a sharp knife, score the fish on both sides making sure the incisions do not go all the way through to the bone.
Heat a char-grill or wood barbecue to high, then make sure the coals have burned down so there is no flame before cooking the fish.
Brush the fish on both sides with the coconut and chilli oil, then place on the grill and cook for about 6 minutes on each side, basting the fish each time you turn it.
The cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish.
To check whether the fish is cooked, press it lightly just below the head and if it gives, then the fish is done.
Serve the fish on a large platter scattered with thinly sliced shallots, chopped chilli, bean sprouts and lime wedges with the sambal passed separately.
