Thursdays - Fridays, 6.20pm.

Currently off air.

Taringa areare mai, e hoa mā! Huhu is a fun-filled puppet show for kids where chatty inquisitive book grub, Huhu, reads te reo Māori books with his friend Pai.

Series one features the much-loved picture books of Huia Publishers, including Timo te Kaihī Ika, Tahoe and Kei Hea Taku Pōtae? As well as classics translated into te reo Māori such as Kei Reira Ngā Weriweri (Where the Wild Things Are) and Te Anuhe Tino Hiakai (The Very Hungry Caterpillar).



Series two features the much-loved picture books of Scholastic NZ translated into te reo Māori like E Hoki Flash by Ruth Paul, award winning Poupou Tauawhi by Sarah Johnsom, Hinemoa Te Toa by Tim Tipene, He aha te Ngoteū? by Feana Tu'akoi and Hūhū Koroheke by Kyle Mewburn.



Come join Huhu and Pai in his kete bag house as they read, sing and explore a new te reo Māori story every episode!

On Demand Video available in New Zealand and Australia only.